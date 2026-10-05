First look at 'TARDIS Crew', brand new CBeebies animated adventure from the Whoniverse

October 05, 2026
The TARDIS is set to welcome aboard a whole new generation of fans in an exciting new animated series...
BBC Children's and Education has unveiled a first look at Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew, a brand-new animated preschool series that introduces younger audiences to the wonder, adventure and endless possibilities of the Whoniverse.
Created for CBeebies viewers, the series follows the Doctor, a young Time Lord, and his friends Hannah, Beastie and Toast-IE as they embark on extraordinary adventures through time and space. Travelling aboard the iconic TARDIS, they encounter incredible creatures, discover amazing new worlds and come face-to-face with legendary Doctor Who foes, including the Daleks.
Bursting with imagination, humour and adventure, Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew brings the excitement of the Whoniverse to a new generation of fans. Through action-packed, preschool-friendly stories, the series celebrates curiosity, courage and kindness, encouraging young viewers to explore new ideas, solve problems and embrace the unexpected.
Across 52 eleven-minute episodes, families will join the TARDIS Crew on unforgettable journeys where friendship, teamwork and quick thinking can change everything. Blending the wonder and excitement of Doctor Who with the trusted storytelling and learning through play values of CBeebies, the series is set to introduce a whole new generation to one of the world's most iconic brands.
Produced by Blue Zoo Animation Studio, the series is currently in production, with Dominic Minns serving as Series Director. Minns previously directed acclaimed CBeebies series including Mojo Swoptops and Supertato.
Kate Morton, Senior Head of Commissioning for CBeebies, said: "The TARDIS is ready for its youngest crew yet. Packed with imagination, humour and adventure, Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew will inspire children to be curious, courageous and kind as they explore incredible worlds across time and space. It's everything families love about Doctor Who, wonder, excitement and endless possibility, reimagined for CBeebies' youngest explorers."
Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew will arrive on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in late 2027/early 2028.